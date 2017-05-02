A car carrier tumbled down an embankment off the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce early Tuesday morning, resulting in several vehicles getting tossed off the rig.The incident occurred on the northbound side of the freeway right before Escondido Canyon Road around 5 a.m.As many as 10 cars were on the carrier when it rolled. Several of those vehicles were tossed off the carrier.No injuries were reported, and the accident did not significantly impact traffic in the area.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.