A car crashed after one of its three occupants was fatally shot Tuesday evening in Hacienda Heights, authorities said.A gunman fired several rounds into the car about 9:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Jarrow Avenue, said Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.A man sitting inside the vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, Moody said. The other two occupants were not struck by gunfire.The trio fled the location in the car, which then crashed in the 14900 block of Gale Avenue, according to investigators. The shooting victim was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.A description of the gunman was not immediately available.