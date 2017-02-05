PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --It was another scare this week at the Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena after a car slammed into the building.
Two cars crashed at the intersection of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard at about 4 p.m. Saturday, sending one of the vehicles smashing into the restaurant.
Though glass windows at the restaurant were shattered, no one was seriously injured, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.
First a 'bomb' then a car. Cheesecake Factory been taking Ls all week pic.twitter.com/qLqTAf2J3M— Jeremiah (@jpichaay) February 5, 2017
The crash came just two days after someone threw a homemade explosive device into the business. No one was hurt during that incident, and the suspect was still on the loose.