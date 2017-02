First a 'bomb' then a car. Cheesecake Factory been taking Ls all week pic.twitter.com/qLqTAf2J3M — Jeremiah (@jpichaay) February 5, 2017

It was another scare this week at the Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena after a car slammed into the building.Two cars crashed at the intersection of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard at about 4 p.m. Saturday, sending one of the vehicles smashing into the restaurant.Though glass windows at the restaurant were shattered, no one was seriously injured, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.The crash came just two days after someone threw a homemade explosive device into the business . No one was hurt during that incident, and the suspect was still on the loose.