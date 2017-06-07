An 85-year-old veteran from Carson who was viciously beaten in a robbery last week as he was walking in his own neighborhood died from his injuries Wednesday, sheriff's deputies said.Frank Hernandez was walking in his neighborhood near the corner of 220th and Dolores streets last week when he was punched in the face and robbed.The attack left him in a coma with head trauma for more than a week before he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday at 4:27 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.Investigators are still searching for the suspect.The suspect is described as Hispanic in his 20s with short, curly hair and a light complexion. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and a dark baseball cap.