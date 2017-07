After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump's ban on transgender Americans in the military is bigoted, discriminatory, and just plain wrong. https://t.co/j9x7vrFDJR — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) July 26, 2017

Astonishing @realDonaldTrump ever claimed to be "friend" to LGBT people. #transgender soldiers deserve thanks, not arbitrary expulsion — LGBT Caucus (@LGBTEqCaucus) July 26, 2017

Military service should be abt defending freedoms, not a mechanism to deny them. Transgender Americans should be able to serve our nation. — Rep. Jared Polis (@RepJaredPolis) July 26, 2017

SHAMEFUL. This harms military readiness and puts lives at risk. There are more than 15K active serving #transgender troops. https://t.co/ozWttSu9hi — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 26, 2017

President Donald Trump announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military "in any capacity " in a series of tweets.It's unclear how Trump plans to enforce the ban. Transgender service members are able to serve openly in the military currently, after former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended a previous ban last year Many politicians, activists in the trans community and celebrities were quick to condemn the announcement.