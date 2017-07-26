NEWS

George Takei, politicians condemn Trump's tweet banning transgender people in military

President Donald Trump speaks about the healthcare vote during a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump announced that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military "in any capacity " in a series of tweets.



It's unclear how Trump plans to enforce the ban. Transgender service members are able to serve openly in the military currently, after former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended a previous ban last year.

Many politicians, activists in the trans community and celebrities were quick to condemn the announcement.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald Trumptransgendermilitaryu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
DOJ tells White House: Attorney General Sessions has no plans to resign
House approves Russia sanctions, curbing Trump's power
VIDEO: CA dad accused of abandoning newborn at strip mall
Trump says transgender people won't be allowed to serve in military 'in any capacity'
More News
Top Stories
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
Downed tree blocks residents in Highland Park homes
Car fire on I-5 in Commerce leads to major backup
VIDEO: CA dad accused of abandoning newborn at strip mall
Helium tanker overturns in crash on EB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Man sought in connection with possible string of OC robberies
Tractor-trailer, LA County fire engine collide on I-5 in Gorman
Newlyweds break tradition with wedding cake piñata
Show More
Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obamacare
Protesters call for ICE to release detained pastor
This app lets you 'date celebrities discreetly'
Pet boa gets trapped inside SoCal man's truck
Police Commission rulings: LAPD officers justified in fatally shooting 2 teens
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos