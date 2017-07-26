After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
It's unclear how Trump plans to enforce the ban. Transgender service members are able to serve openly in the military currently, after former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended a previous ban last year.
Many politicians, activists in the trans community and celebrities were quick to condemn the announcement.
Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump's ban on transgender Americans in the military is bigoted, discriminatory, and just plain wrong. https://t.co/j9x7vrFDJR— Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) July 26, 2017
Astonishing @realDonaldTrump ever claimed to be "friend" to LGBT people. #transgender soldiers deserve thanks, not arbitrary expulsion— LGBT Caucus (@LGBTEqCaucus) July 26, 2017
Military service should be abt defending freedoms, not a mechanism to deny them. Transgender Americans should be able to serve our nation.— Rep. Jared Polis (@RepJaredPolis) July 26, 2017
Proud to be Member of @LGBTEqCaucus and fight for #LGBT rights! This #IDAHOT, we have our #EyesOnChechnya. pic.twitter.com/D226nizhFs— Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) May 17, 2017
SHAMEFUL. This harms military readiness and puts lives at risk. There are more than 15K active serving #transgender troops. https://t.co/ozWttSu9hi— HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 26, 2017