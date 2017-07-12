NEWS

Chase suspect caught after crashing on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne

A search was underway for a suspect involved in a chase that ended in a crash on the westbound 105 Freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard in Hawthorne. Traffic was backed up for miles.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
A chase suspect was caught Wednesday morning after crashing into a civilian vehicle on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, then fleeing on foot.

Sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of the suspect, who they believed was possibly under the influence and driving recklessly, around 6 a.m.

The suspect crashed into a civilian vehicle on the westbound 105 Freeway at the Crenshaw Boulevard exit. That's when he ditched his car and fled on foot.

As a result of the crash, one car ended up taking out a light pole on the right side of the freeway, and another car ended up on the carpool lane.

Traffic was snarled on the westbound 105 Freeway for miles with cars slowly moving through two center lanes. Lanes were later reopened.

A perimeter was established in the area east of Crenshaw Boulevard and north of the 105 Freeway to search for the suspect, who was eventually located and arrested.

The suspect was not injured. The driver in the civilian vehicle struck by the suspect was treated and released at the scene, sheriff's officials said.
