Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business

Firefighters battled a chemical fire that erupted inside an Anaheim business Friday afternoon.The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. near Jefferson Street and Miraloma Avenue.Firefighters said the four-alarm blaze engulfed the building. It was unclear what sort of chemicals are in the building.By 4 p.m., the blaze was upgrade to a five-alarm fire.One business employee suffered a minor injury, Anaheim Fire officials said.Anaheim police said two firefighters suffered injuries. One Fullerton firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion and another firefighter suffered an electrical injury.Anaheim Fire said evacuations were limited to the surround area.The cause of the fire was unknown.