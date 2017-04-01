NEWS

Chicago police arrest 14-year-old in rape on Facebook Live

Chicago police have opened an investigation into harassment of the 15-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted on Facebook Live. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old Chicago girl that was streamed live on Facebook, police said late Saturday.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a press release that the juvenile suspect faces felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

"Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues," Guglielmi said. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is slated to provide more details at a news conference Sunday morning.

The alleged incident occurred in mid-March. Guglielmi has said police were not aware of the attack until the girl's mother approached Johnson as he was leaving a police station on the city's West Side and showed him the video.

Guglielmi said Johnson was "visibly upset" after he watched, both by the video's content and the fact that there were "40 or so live viewers and no one thought to call authorities."

Police have said the attack involved five or six males.

The girl's mother told The Associated Press last month that her daughter received online threats following the attack. The Chicago Sun-Times later reported that the girl's family had been relocated.

The video marks the second time in recent months that Chicago police have investigated an apparent attack that was broadcast live on Facebook. In January, four people were arrested after video showed them allegedly taunting and beating a mentally disabled man.
Related Topics:
newssexual assaultrapefacebook liveteenagerssex crimesu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pomona man sought for beating girlfriend with frying pan
Porter Ranch residents push for bill that would keep gas facility closed
Boy, 14, arrested in Facebook Live assault of girl, 15
San Pedro teen brutally beaten up; family hopes 2 suspects come forward
More News
Top Stories
San Pedro teen brutally beaten up; family hopes 2 suspects come forward
Family raises money to find cure for toddler w/ childhood Alzheimer's
Pomona man sought for beating girlfriend with frying pan
Some EpiPens recalled over potential defect
Porter Ranch residents push for bill that would keep gas facility closed
Hollywood standoff ends with possibly armed man in custody
193 dead, 220 missing in Colombia after rivers overflow
Show More
Mississippi St shocks UConn in Final Four
Immigrant Youth Coalition demonstrators rally in Boyle Heights
Yorba Linda dog park might be named after Nixon's 'Checkers'
Fiancé arrested after shooting at woman's attempted abductors
2 wounded by gunfire in Pacoima alley
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos