1-year-old boy last seen in San Francisco found safe amid statewide Amber Alert

Police issued an AMBER Alert for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura who was last seen in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

An Amber Alert that stretched from San Francisco to Southern California for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura was deactivated after the child was found safe in Los Angeles.


The alert was first issued by the California Highway Patrol shortly after 2 p.m. Friday for 1-year-old Makai Bangoura, who was abducted at 3 p.m. Thursday.

After just four hours, the alert became active in Southern California counties, including Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego.


Makai, was suspected to be with 30-year-old Jason Lam, his father. CHP officials said Lam appeared to be suicidal. The two were said to be in a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla.

This is an image of the car CHP believes is involved in a Amber Alert.



Los Angeles police said the child was found safe in the area of Sepulveda and National boulevards, and Lam was taken into custody.
