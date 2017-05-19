Victim in AMBER Alert is 1 y.o. blk male, 3 feet tall,40 pds. Brown hair/eyes. Suspect: Jason Lam, 30 y.o. Asian male. If seen, call 911. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) May 19, 2017

An Amber Alert that stretched from San Francisco to Southern California for a 1-year-old boy named Makai Bangoura was deactivated after the child was found safe near Culver City.The alert was first issued by the California Highway Patrol shortly after 2 p.m. Friday for 1-year-old Makai Bangoura, who was abducted at 3 p.m. Thursday.After just four hours, the alert became active in Southern California counties, including Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego.Makai, was suspected to be with 30-year-old Jason Lam, his father. CHP officials said Lam appeared to be suicidal. The two were said to be in a tan 2000 Toyota Corolla.Los Angeles police said the child was found safe in the area of Sepulveda and National boulevards, and Lam was taken into custody.