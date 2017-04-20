Child molestation suspect arrested in Alhambra, police say

A suspect wanted for child molestation was arrested in Alhambra on Thursday, according to authorities.The South Pasadena Police Department said it received a report of a man attempting to talk a young girl into getting in his car near South Pasadena Middle School at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.The girl was walking eastbound on Oak Street in front of the school when she told police she noticed a man in a red Toyota Corolla slowly following her.The man drove ahead of the child and stopped at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Oak Street where he asked her if she needed a ride, authorities stated.Police said the girl refused to get in his car and the man asked her again. The girl took a photo of the suspect's car with her cellphone as he drove away eastbound on Oak Street, according to officials.Authorities said the girl was able to pick the suspect's picture out of a lineup.The suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Edwin Linares of Alhambra, was spotted by police at about 7 a.m. in Alhambra and taken into custody.Officials said Linares was also wanted for felony child molestation by the Alhambra Police Department.Anyone with information that could aid police in their investigation was urged to call detectives with the South Pasadena Police Department at (626) 403-7280.