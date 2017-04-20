NEWS

Child molestation suspect arrested in Alhambra, police say

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect wanted for child molestation was arrested in Alhambra on Thursday, according to authorities.

The South Pasadena Police Department said it received a report of a man attempting to talk a young girl into getting in his car near South Pasadena Middle School at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The girl was walking eastbound on Oak Street in front of the school when she told police she noticed a man in a red Toyota Corolla slowly following her.

The man drove ahead of the child and stopped at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Oak Street where he asked her if she needed a ride, authorities stated.

Police said the girl refused to get in his car and the man asked her again. The girl took a photo of the suspect's car with her cellphone as he drove away eastbound on Oak Street, according to officials.

Authorities said the girl was able to pick the suspect's picture out of a lineup.

The suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Edwin Linares of Alhambra, was spotted by police at about 7 a.m. in Alhambra and taken into custody.

Officials said Linares was also wanted for felony child molestation by the Alhambra Police Department.

Anyone with information that could aid police in their investigation was urged to call detectives with the South Pasadena Police Department at (626) 403-7280.
Related Topics:
newsmolestationstudent safetyarrestSouth PasadenaAlhambraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car for miles along Cajon Pass
Officer shot dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris, police say
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Garcetti vows LAPD will 'never act as a federal immigration force'
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car for miles along Cajon Pass
Garcetti vows LAPD will 'never act as a federal immigration force'
Aaron Hernandez's family demands release of brain for CTE research
Tennessee student found safe, teacher arrested in California
Santa Monica officer carries gun onto flight from LAX to Taiwan
Breathtaking flowers around the world
1 killed, 1 injured in stabbing at OC apartment complex
Show More
Magazine images projected on Empire State Building
For Trump, familiar judge gets case of deported Mexican
Cousin on Aaron Hernandez's death: 'Something's not right'
Preliminary-magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles Big Bear
Whittier driver had sex w/ coworker as teen died on bus, docs say
More News
Photos
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
More Photos