NEWS

Civil case over 2012 fatal officer-involved shooting in Anaheim gets retrial

Genevieve Huizar (L) is shown during a Tuesday, May 5, 2017, press conference in Anaheim alongside a photo of her son, Manuel Diaz. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
The mother of a man shot and killed by an Anaheim police officer in 2012 celebrated Tuesday after learning that her case against the city would be retried.

Genevieve Huizar sued the city and Officer Nick Bennallack, but lost the case. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that Huizar be granted a new civil trial.

Her civil lawsuit claims that Bennallack used excessive force when he shot and killed Manuel Diaz after a short foot chase. Diaz was unarmed.

"Until I take my last breath. I'll fight for (Manuel). I remember him every single day. I cry for him," Huizar said.

Diaz's death, in part, set off a series of protests and riots in the city. The 9th Circuit Court overturned the jury's decision to clear the officer of wrongdoing. It said the information about Diaz's gang ties and drug use was inflammatory and irrelevant.

"It's not a decision of whether or not that officer used proper force - it will be solely on the facts and not on some bologna that the officers found after the shooting," Huizar's attorney, Humberto Guizar, said.

Officer Edgar Hampton, president of the Anaheim Police Officers' Association, said it is relevant because officers were in a gang neighborhood for directed enforcement.

"Officers have to make that split-second decision. If someone's reaching for their waistband, what are they reaching for?" Hampton said.

A spokesperson for the city issued the following statement:

While we respect the court's decision, we would have liked to have seen it brought to a close. The original jury decision reflected and acknowledged the complexity of situations that our officers face.


The new civil trial is expected to begin on Oct. 24.
Related Topics:
newslawsuitofficer-involved shootingprotestfamilypolice officeru.s. supreme courtAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Former U.S. ambassador to Syria recalls encounter with Assad
Jordan Edwards' death has been ruled a homicide.
Jurupa Valley police investigating fatal shooting
DOJ will not charge Baton Rouge officers in death of Alton Sterling
More News
Top Stories
DOJ will not charge Baton Rouge officers in death of Alton Sterling
Former U.S. ambassador to Syria recalls encounter with Assad
Jurupa Valley police investigating fatal shooting
USC student charged with raping woman, 19, in dorm
Garcetti may consider 2020 White House run, NY Times reports
Latin music star Luis Miguel arrested in DTLA
Shocking number of sex assaults in schools revealed by AP
Show More
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy shoots himself while training
White S.C. officer pleads guilty in fatal shooting of black man
Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue on newborn son
Hit-and-run driver kills man changing tire on 405 Fwy, CHP says
LA Food Bowl celebrates city's best restaurants, chefs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos