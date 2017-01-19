NEWS

Commerce swimming coach charged w/ sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

Steven Matthew Garcia is seen in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) --
A swimming coach working for the city of Commerce was charged Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl at an aquatic center.

Steven Matthew Garcia, 27, was charged with six counts of lewd conduct upon a child, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He is accused of fondling the little girl at an employee lounge at a Commerce aquatic center on several occasions. Each time he did it, he threatened the girl so she would not tell anyone, authorities said.

The complaint against Garcia said the suspected assaults occurred from October 2016 until this month. He was arrested Thursday after the charges were filed.

"I also want to acknowledge the City's supervisory and executive team who acted decisively and compassionately to protect the victim and family and our patrons," said Jorge Rifa, city administrator. "This alleged conduct is not representative of the caliber and professionalism of Commerce employees who continue to provide exceptional public service every day."

Garcia was expected to be arraigned later in the day.

The investigation was ongoing.
