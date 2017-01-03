NEWS

Community helping South Gate family after devastating house fire
The community of South Gate is coming together to help out an extended family of 10 whose home was destroyed in a New Year's Day fire. (KABC)

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) --
The community of South Gate is coming together to help out an extended family of 10 whose home was destroyed in a New Year's Day fire.

The flames erupted early New Year's Day at the home on Wilson Avenue, quickly destroying everything inside - belongings, Christmas gifts, even the car in the garage was damaged.

Firefighters and community members have been dropping off bags of donations to the family, including clothes, children's toys, diapers and other essentials.

The family members are grateful for the help - and even more thankful that no one was seriously hurt in the blaze, including the five children, ages 2 to 13.

"It's a blessing no one got hurt," said Susana Mendez, one of the home's residents. "The material can be fixed and replaced but lives can't be so this is a true miracle."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
