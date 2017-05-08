Concerns over whether an age limit is necessary to climb Mount Everest came to light again after an 85-year-old man died trying to reach its peak.Min Bahadur Sherchan died of a heart attack at base camp Saturday afternoon, according to Nepal Mountaineering Association, as he tried to reclaim his title as the oldest person to climb the mountain.Nepali law requires Everest climbers to be at least 16, but there's no limit to how old a climber must be.