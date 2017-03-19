NEWS

Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Confederate flag flies next to the arena where two men's NCAA Tournament games are being played. (WTVD)

By PETE IACOBELLI
GREENVILLE, S.C. --
A small group of protesters flew a large Confederate flag from the top of a parking garage next to the arena where two men's NCAA Tournament games are being played.

The group arrived Sunday morning, raising the flag from the back of a pickup truck. They planned to stay throughout the games and be on grounds as fans arrived at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
EMBED More News Videos

A Confederate flag flies next to the arena where two men's NCAA Tournament games are being played.



Protesters say they hope to make their presence known to the NCAA. The governing body lifted its ban against South Carolina holding championships in 2015.

In 2002, the NAACP held a march in downtown Greenville to protest the state flying the flag on Statehouse grounds during the NCAA regionals at the arena.

On Sunday, North Carolina plays Arkansas followed by Duke against South Carolina.
Related Topics:
newsconfederate flagNCAADuke Blue Devilsu.s. & worldUNC Tar HeelsSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deadly hit-and-run leads to chase, OIS with suspect in Seal Beach
Former teacher may have planned alleged abduction of teen in advance: police
Deputy killed on rape investigation had been honored for saving life
Good Samaritan rescues 2 from dramatic, fiery crash in Cerritos
More News
Top Stories
Deadly hit-and-run leads to chase, OIS with suspect in Seal Beach
Good Samaritan rescues 2 from dramatic, fiery crash in Cerritos
More than 24,000 participate in 2017 LA Marathon
OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
Man kills pregnant wife with sword, cites 'hybrid human threat'
Anaheim multi-vehicle crash leaves 11 hospitalized
Student killed by alleged drunk driver while home for Spring Break
Show More
Construction area on 91 Fwy in Corona is site of 7-car pile-up
BMW, iPhones stolen from UCLA students in unsecured apartment
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
Riverside police seize guns, drugs, cash after pursuit
Alleged drunk driver smashes into Fontana home, injuring two
More News
Top Video
Good Samaritan rescues 2 from dramatic, fiery crash in Cerritos
OC waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
More than 24,000 participate in 2017 LA Marathon
Construction area on 91 Fwy in Corona is site of 7-car pile-up
More Video