Corona man, wife get to thank 911 dispatcher who saved his life

Jeff Evans of Corona got to thank Elise Rodriguez, the 911 dispatcher who helped walk his wife through the CPR steps to save his life. (KABC)

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Corona man and his wife got the chance to meet and thank a 911 dispatcher who helped save his life as he suffered a massive heart attack last month.

Jeff Evans collapsed at home on Jan. 21, as he stopped breathing due to a full blockage on one side of his heart. His wife Carolyn called 911.

Carolyn had never performed CPR before. Recordings from the 911 call portray an emotional Carolyn pleading for help.

"He can't breathe," Carolyn says in the call. "His face is turning red. His eyes are going back. He's on the floor."

But dispatcher Elise Rodriguez was able to walk her through the steps needed to keep Jeff alive until paramedics arrived.

"She perfectly walked me through it," a grateful Carolyn Evans recalled Saturday. "When I would start to get sidetracked and lose my emotions, she would bring me right back to doing those chest compressions."

Rodriguez said as a dispatcher she doesn't always find out what happens to people after they call 911 and help is sent.

"When I found out from one of the officers that was initially on scene that he survived, I was excited about that," she said. "You always hope for the best, but you have no idea what happens once they've been taken away."

Jeff Evans, who just turned 65, said he feels better now. He's resting and is able to spend time with his kids and 11 grandchildren.

"I feel good," he said. "I walk the dog. Life will get back to normal slowly. I feel wonderful, thanks to all these people here. It's just amazing."
