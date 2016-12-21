  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Crews battle explosive building fire in Van Nuys

Los Angeles firefighters are seen extinguishing a brief yet explosive fire in a building in Van Nuys on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles firefighters knocked down an explosive building fire in Van Nuys Wednesday night.

The incident was reported in the 7800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard at about 8:45 p.m. It took 70 firefighters just under 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Large flames were seen shooting through the roof of the two-story structure, but fire crews quickly gained the upper hand by about 9 p.m.

Fire officials said no one was inside the building during the blaze, and investigators were looking into the cause.
Related Topics:
newsbuilding firefireVan NuysLos Angeles
