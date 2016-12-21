Crews battle explosive building fire in Van Nuys

Los Angeles firefighters knocked down an explosive building fire in Van Nuys Wednesday night.The incident was reported in the 7800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard at about 8:45 p.m. It took 70 firefighters just under 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze.Large flames were seen shooting through the roof of the two-story structure, but fire crews quickly gained the upper hand by about 9 p.m.Fire officials said no one was inside the building during the blaze, and investigators were looking into the cause.