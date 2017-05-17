Federal and local law-enforcement agencies on Wednesday morning were arresting nearly two dozen suspects at multiple L.A.-area locations as part of a sweep connected to the notorious gang Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, officials said.The operation, in which 47 federal search warrants were served, stemmed from a RICO indictment against the gang, according to a news release from the Justice Department.The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations indictment targets the "the current top leaders of the Los Angeles faction of the transnational gang and other key operatives," the statement said.Details of the roundup -- conducted by the FBI, DEA, LAPD and L.A. County Sheriff's Department -- will be released at a morning news conference, officials said.