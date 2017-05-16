NEWS

Daredevils climb to top of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Video showing daredevils doing backflips and somersaults on top of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge is raising some serious questions. Watch the full video here. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The video will surely make your palms sweaty and stomach churn - two young daredevils climbed to the top of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. It was all caught on camera and it's raising some serious questions.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District General Manager Dennis Mulligan had stern words for the duo.

"The Golden Gate Bridge is not an amusement park ride, it is vital public infrastructure and it's a symbol of our community. People should not come here and use it in ways for which it is not intended. They should not put themselves and others at risk. And if they do, we will bring the full consequences that we can, both civilly and criminally, to bear upon them," Mulligan said.

In the video, daredevil Peter Teatime and his exploring partner Tommy Rector are seen sprinting up the bridge's frame, even doing backflips and somersaults. At one point, the two are seen hanging off the edge of one of the bridge's towers, seemingly without any safety equipment, with just their fingertips for support.

At the news conference, Golden Gate Bridge Patrol Captain Lisa Locati said the duo's "path of travel did not trigger any alarms."

WATCH: Golden Gate Bridge officials discuss climbing stunt

EMBED More News Videos

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District officials addressed a video that's gone viral showing two daredevils climbing the bridge and doing somersaults and backflips at the top. Here's a look at the full news conference.


"I want to assure you that the bridge is safe, it is our job to keep it safe. Our security systems are developed to keep people from harming the structure. Our security system is not designed to prevent thrill-seekers from harming themselves. Individual people climbing, as these two people did, will not harm the structure," Locati added.

Locati went onto say, "That having been said, their behavior could have harmed motorists below. And does highlight a public safety issue that needs to be addressed. It also raises questions about how such an unauthorized climb is possible. If either of these young men had slipped or fallen, there could have been serious harm to motorists below."

Mulligan said the challenges that the bridge district faces are similar to what other agencies deal with, where "individuals may run out on the White House lawn or may run out on the ballfield at a 49ers or Giants game."

He added, "Our efforts are focused on protecting the structure. The actions of these individuals did not harm the structure, nor could they have harmed the structure. However, they do highlight, very clearly, that we have a shortcoming with respect to a roadway safety threat associated with people dangling from the bridge above traffic."
Related Topics:
newsgolden gate bridgedaredevilyoutubecaught on camerasafetyNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Secret Service detains bike rack jumper outside White House
House Republican criticizes McMaster's remarks on Western Wall
Trump has legal authority to declassify intelligence
Information Trump shared with Russians came from Israel: official
More News
Top Stories
LA County cockfighting ring bust largest in US history, LASD says
Los Angeles elections: Here's what's at stake
Fatal high-speed crash splits car in half in Canoga Park
Katy Perry set to join ABC's 'American Idol'
Trump talk w/ Russians 'wholly appropriate,' adviser says
'Cow funding' becoming a trendy way to buy grass-fed beef
Man pours bleach on himself, undresses at IE Stater Bros.
Show More
Barragan discusses Trump, Russia at Compton town hall
Pet of the Week: 1-year-old Chinese crested mix named Buttercup
'Face Filters' and other features added to Instagram
Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of 90th Oscars
Leading neo-Nazi website courts new readers in Spanish
More News
Top Video
Barragan discusses Trump, Russia at Compton town hall
LA County cockfighting ring bust largest in US history, LASD says
Here's how much you need to make to afford a home in SoCal
Los Angeles elections: Here's what's at stake
More Video