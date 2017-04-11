NEWS

Death of mother, daughter at West Hills crossing prompts safety measures

A new safety measure for pedestrians was installed at a West Hills intersection following the death of a woman, her daughter and their dog one year ago. (KABC)

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A new safety measure for pedestrians was installed at a West Hills intersection following the death of a woman, her daughter and their dog last year.

The intersection will be the first of its kind in the city, with flashing beacons and LED lights on the road to alert drivers of crossing pedestrians.

The intersection is located at Jason Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard.

Pia Botz, 69, and her daughter Erica Botz, 31, were killed in April 2016 when they were struck by a driver who apparently didn't see them crossing the street. Their families were part of the ceremony to install the new safety devices.

"I wanted to do something special here," Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander said. "I wanted to do something unique and something we haven't done because they deserve it."

