Delaware trooper slaying suspect shot dead after overnight standoff

MIDDLETOWN, Del. --
A man suspected of fatally shooting a Delaware state trooper has been shot and killed by officers after an overnight standoff, state police said Thursday.


The man, who has not been identified, walked out of the home where he had been holed up since the fatal shooting of the trooper a day earlier, "engaged officers" and was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, police said in a statement

State police released the following statement shortly after 10 a.m.:

At 9:17 a.m., the male suspect exited the residence and engaged police. The suspect was then shot by law enforcement. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:29 a.m....
Residents in the area remain evacuated. The Odessa Fire Company, located at 304 Main Street in Odessa, has opened its facility to temporarily house the evacuated residents of Brick Mill Farms Development.


More information is expected to be released at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The man had been barricaded inside the home since Wednesday afternoon, not long after Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard, 32, was shot several times after he approached a vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store near Bear.

Responding troopers arrived at the scene and took one of the suspects into custody without incident. The other suspect fled on foot prior to their arrival.

Ballard was rushed to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
