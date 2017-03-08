Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man armed with a weapon Tuesday evening outside a gym in Ladera Heights, authorities said.The incident occurred about 10:45 p.m. near a 24 Hour Fitness in the 5000 block of Slauson Avenue.Deputies responded twice to reports of a man creating a disturbance, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The second time deputies arrived, the suspect struck them with a device attached to string or cord.After a Taser was deployed to no avail, one of the deputies opened fire, a news release said.The unidentified man was struck several times by gunfire. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.