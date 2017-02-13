Disneyland parking garage fire damages 9 cars

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1753144" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple cars caught fire at the main parking garage for Disneyland, according to officials.

Multiple cars caught fire at the main parking garage for Disneyland guests Monday afternoon, according to officials.The Anaheim Police Department said nine cars were impacted by the fire at the Mickey and Friends parking structure.Firefighters were called to the scene at about 4:35 p.m. after an Anaheim police officer reported the blaze."At this time we don't know the extent of the damage to all those vehicles, but nine vehicles were impacted by the fire," Sgt. Daron Wyatt with the Anaheim Police Department stated.Authorities announced the two-alarm fire was knocked down at about 5:35 p.m. Officials said they were waiting for the smoke to clear before allowing all guests to return to their vehicles.Viewers captured smoke billowing from the second floor of the parking garage and shared their images with ABC7 by using #abc7eyewitness on social media."As soon as we saw it we turned around because they told us to leave. We didn't notice it at first, but as soon as they told us what it was, we could smell it and we left. It was a little scary for the kids," an eyewitness told ABC7.Disneyland officials said no vehicles were currently being allowed in the structure and guests were being directed to an alternate parking area.Medics treated seven employees who reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation, according to authorities. Police said the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.The investigation into the cause of the fire was underway, officials stated.