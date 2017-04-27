Doctor dragged off United flight in Chicago reaches settlement

CHICAGO (KABC) --Dr. David Dao, who was dragged off a United Airlines flight to Louisville when he refused to give up his seat for crew members, has reached a settlement with the airline for his injures, his attorney said.
Cellphone video of Dao being physically removed from the April 9 flight quickly went viral.
The footage showed airport police officers pulling the 69-year-old father of five from his seat and dragging him down the aisle. His lawyer says he lost teeth and suffered a broken nose and a concussion.
Dao's attorney said that the amount remains confidential as one of the provisions of the settlement. He also praised United CEO Oscar Munoz.
"Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has. In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded," said attorney Thomas Demetrio.
United announced changes to its customer policies Thursday.
KTRK-TV contributed to this report.