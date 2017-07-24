NEWS

Domestic violence suspect surrenders after Azusa barricade

EMBED </>More Videos

A domestic violence suspect remained barricaded after he released two children he held hostage in an Azusa home on Monday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --
A domestic violence suspect surrendered hours after he barricaded himself and held two children hostage in an Azusa home on Monday.

The situation unfolded near 9th Street and Azusa Avenue around 7 a.m. when a woman called 911.



Authorities said the woman, who may be the girlfriend or wife of the suspect, was assaulted but was able to get out of the house. She was sent to the hospital soon after.

Authorities said two children, a 12-year-old boy and a 17-month-old girl, were held inside the house until the suspect released them at about 11:45 a.m. The infant is the woman's daughter, police said.

Investigators said it was not known if the suspect was armed. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau officials and crisis negotiators were in communication with the suspect over the phone.

The suspect eventually surrendered shortly after 12:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Some nearby homes were evacuated during the barricade. Azusa police said there was no threat to the broader community but asked residents to stay inside, away from doors and windows, as a precaution.

Note: In an earlier report, it was said the children were 16 months old and 11 years old. That information was later updated.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbarricadebarricaded mandomestic violenceAzusaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
Driver charged in Texas smuggling case; 10th person dies
Kushner denies colluding with Russia, says Trump ran 'smarter campaign'
Chase suspect killed, young daughter hurt in Santa Ana crash
More News
Top Stories
3-year-old boy found wandering alone in North Hills
'Dear Chester': Linkin Park pens statement about bandmate's death
Burglar sneaks into Pasadena home, makes sandwich, falls asleep
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home burglarized
Chase suspect killed, young daughter hurt in Santa Ana crash
Jared Kushner at Capitol, denies Russia collusion
Driver charged in Texas smuggling case; 10th person dies
Show More
Microsoft removing beloved drawing app Paint
Man killed after car lands on top of another in Paramount crash
Teen arrested in stabbing death of Apple Valley minister
Michael Phelps 'races' a shark, loses
Standoff with armed man in Dana Point ends with arrest, no injuries
More News
Top Video
Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home burglarized
Burglar sneaks into Pasadena home, makes sandwich, falls asleep
Chase suspect killed, young daughter hurt in Santa Ana crash
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
More Video