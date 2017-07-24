Domestic violence suspect surrenders after Azusa barricade

A domestic violence suspect surrendered hours after he barricaded himself and held two children hostage in an Azusa home on Monday.The situation unfolded near 9th Street and Azusa Avenue around 7 a.m. when a woman called 911.Authorities said the woman, who may be the girlfriend or wife of the suspect, was assaulted but was able to get out of the house. She was sent to the hospital soon after.Authorities said two children, a 12-year-old boy and a 17-month-old girl, were held inside the house until the suspect released them at about 11:45 a.m. The infant is the woman's daughter, police said.Investigators said it was not known if the suspect was armed. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau officials and crisis negotiators were in communication with the suspect over the phone.The suspect eventually surrendered shortly after 12:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.Some nearby homes were evacuated during the barricade. Azusa police said there was no threat to the broader community but asked residents to stay inside, away from doors and windows, as a precaution.