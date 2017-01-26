NEWS

Double shooting in Artesia leaves 1 man dead, 1 hospitalized

A double shooting in Artesia left one man dead and another hospitalized on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (OnScene)

ARTESIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two men were shot, one of them fatally, early Thursday morning in Artesia, authorities said.

The incident took place about 12:17 a.m. in the 11900 block of 167th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. He was not immediately identified.

A second gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening.

"Most of the people were asleep," said sheriff's Sgt. Marcelo Quintero. "They did hear a vehicle that sped away," westbound on 167th Street.

A section of the street was shut down as homicide detectives remained at the scene.

The suspects' vehicle was described only as dark-colored.

The victims had no known gang affiliations, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
