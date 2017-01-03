NEWS

Dozens awake to windows smashed in Koreatown
EMBED </>More News Videos

Dozens of residents in Koreatown woke up Tuesday morning to find a suspect had busted out car windows along Third Street. (KABC)

By
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dozens of residents in Koreatown didn't expect to start their morning off by sweeping glass out of their cars after authorities said a man armed with a metal saw blade went on a rampage Monday evening.

"When I saw my car all the glass was broken," Justo Baltazar explained.

Los Angeles police said 32-year-old William Ramirez used a circular metal saw blade to smash out the windows of 29 cars along Third Street. Officers said they caught Ramirez in the act and arrested him.

"I see this guy pointing at us with a huge piece of metal," Dinora Morales recalled.

Morales said the same man targeted the donut shop she works at Saturday morning.

"When he was hitting the glass with the metal he was just out of it," she said.

Police stated Ramirez exhibited signs of possible narcotics use and he was booked for felony vandalism.

"These people have to get up and find a way to get their cars fixed," Renita Durr said. "If they don't have insurance that's extra money. That's crazy. That's insane. So who pays for that?"
Related Topics:
newsvandalismlapdKoreatownLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; tsunami alert issued
4 Dead From Suspected Chemical Poisoning at Texas Home
LA city leadership reviews 2016, sets agenda for new year
More News
Top Stories
Masked suspects tie up man, set fire in Tujunga home invasion
Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; tsunami alert issued
Kamala Harris sworn in as California's first African-American senator
CA's water content at half normal; drought possible, survey shows
Boy paralyzed after Christmas Eve crash in Rancho Dominguez
Shelter celebrates as all animals are adopted for first time
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
Show More
Santa Monica-based toy company ships pot to NY woman
LA city leadership reviews 2016, sets agenda for new year
New video shows Simi Valley crash that killed LAPD officer
Body Found in Icy Pond May Be Missing 6-Year-Old
Ford cancels plan for new $1.6B plant in Mexico; adds US jobs
More News
Top Video
Masked suspects tie up man, set fire in Tujunga home invasion
Boy paralyzed after Christmas Eve crash in Rancho Dominguez
New video shows Simi Valley crash that killed LAPD officer
LA city leadership reviews 2016, sets agenda for new year
More Video