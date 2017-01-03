Dozens awake to windows smashed in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Dozens of residents in Koreatown didn't expect to start their morning off by sweeping glass out of their cars after authorities said a man armed with a metal saw blade went on a rampage Monday evening.
"When I saw my car all the glass was broken," Justo Baltazar explained.
Los Angeles police said 32-year-old William Ramirez used a circular metal saw blade to smash out the windows of 29 cars along Third Street. Officers said they caught Ramirez in the act and arrested him.
"I see this guy pointing at us with a huge piece of metal," Dinora Morales recalled.
Morales said the same man targeted the donut shop she works at Saturday morning.
"When he was hitting the glass with the metal he was just out of it," she said.
Police stated Ramirez exhibited signs of possible narcotics use and he was booked for felony vandalism.
"These people have to get up and find a way to get their cars fixed," Renita Durr said. "If they don't have insurance that's extra money. That's crazy. That's insane. So who pays for that?"