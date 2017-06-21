Firefighters rescued dozens of animals after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a pet store in South Los Angeles.Flames began shortly after 1:30 a.m. at a two-story structure in the 4700 block of Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Apartments are located above businesses on the first floor.LAFD personnel quickly extinguished the dramatic blaze, which left the pet shop filled with smoke. Several birds, turtles and hamsters were evacuated safely from the location.No injuries were reported. Two of the building's residents were displaced.The cause of the incident is under investigation.