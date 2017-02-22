Driver, 18, turns self in after smashing into La Puente home

A La Puente 18-year-old turned himself in after crashing his father's Mercedes into a home and running away from the scene, police said.The vehicle smashed through the walls of a La Puente home's bedroom where two boys were sleeping, but they escaped the scene with just minor scrapes and bruises.Cesar Nunez, 18, is expected to face charges of hit-and-run investigators say.Officials say the driver of a black Mercedes Benz lost control of the car Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Duff Avenue in La Puente.The car hit a curb, smashed through a concrete wall and barreled through the walls of a bedroom where two young boys were sleeping. The crash knocked a hole in the wall of the home and sent debris crashing into the bedroom.The boys, ages 11 and 14, had only minor injuries.Crews were able to remove the car from the home within a few hours.Surveillance video shows the driver of the Mercedes climbing out the sunroof and running off after the crash. The car had paper plates.Police say had the driver stayed on the scene and not run off, it likely would have been treated as an accident.Nunez turned himself in Wednesday afternoon, officials said.