  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Driver arrested for DUI, homicide after Santa Monica hit-and-run

Suspect Absadi Kidane, 21, was arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Santa Monica on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed and an allegedly drunk driver is under arrest after a violent hit-and-run on a pedestrian in a Santa Monica parking lot, officials said.

Santa Monica police say a car flew into the parking lot of the Santa Monica courthouse at a high rate of speed, hitting the parking gate and then slamming into a pedestrian who was paying for parking at a meter.

The car kept going and then struck a Corvette across the street before the driver took off on foot.

Santa Monica police, whose headquarters are near the courthouse, caught the driver and took him into custody after a struggle.

The suspect was identified as Absadi Kidane, 21. He has been booked for homicide, vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI, felony hit-and-run and forcibly resisting arrest. He was being held on $2 million bail.

The pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 40s, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Related Topics:
newshit and runhit and run accidenttraffic fatalitiescar crashpedestrian struckSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'El Chapo' hallucinating in stressful jail conditions, lawyers claim
SCOTUS nominee says Trump attacks on federal judges 'disheartening'
North Korea conducts failed missile launch
Cause of 8-alarm fire in Kansas deemed accidental
Chino High School student in custody over threat to shoot up school
More News
Top Stories
Chino High School student in custody over threat to shoot up school
ISIS threat prompted new electronics ban
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
Amazon advertising fake sale prices, study claims
After 32 years in prison, wrongfully convicted man adjusts to new life
2 students arrested for alleged shooting plot at Banning High School
'Absinthe' brings its sexy Vegas circus to the Southland
Show More
Garcetti expands protection for immigrants in LA
USC project Crosstown Traffic creates LA transportation super-database
Alison Eastwood promoting new animal rescue effort
OC environmental group aims to reduce plastic straw waste
OC woman allegedly sold sick dogs via fake rescue organization
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos