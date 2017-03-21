One person was killed and an allegedly drunk driver is under arrest after a violent hit-and-run on a pedestrian in a Santa Monica parking lot, officials said.Santa Monica police say a car flew into the parking lot of the Santa Monica courthouse at a high rate of speed, hitting the parking gate and then slamming into a pedestrian who was paying for parking at a meter.The car kept going and then struck a Corvette across the street before the driver took off on foot.Santa Monica police, whose headquarters are near the courthouse, caught the driver and took him into custody after a struggle.The suspect was identified as Absadi Kidane, 21. He has been booked for homicide, vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI, felony hit-and-run and forcibly resisting arrest. He was being held on $2 million bail.The pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 40s, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.