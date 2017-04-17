  • BREAKING NEWS Cleveland police provide latest updates on hunt for Facebook killing suspect - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Cars damaged, driver injured after bricks thrown on I-215 in Riverside County

Several cars were damaged and a driver was injured after bricks, concrete and rocks were thrown at passing vehicles on I-215 in Riverside County near Perris, the CHP says.

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) --
Several cars were damaged and one driver was injured after bricks, pieces of concrete and rocks were apparently tossed from an overpass on I-215 in the Perris area of Riverside County Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol received a call about objects being thrown at passing vehicles around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The caller reported that a piece of concrete had flown through his windshield, shattering the glass.

After the initial call, CHP fielded several calls from other drivers reporting pieces of rock and bricks being thrown at cars on I-215 northbound near Nuevo Road. Investigators believe the objects may have been thrown from the east side of the freeway.

One victim reported seeing a person dressed in black throw a brick that struck his windshield, causing head and facial injuries, according to the CHP.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after the initial incident, but were unable to locate any suspects. Investigators found a sound wall gate in a residential area near the scene pried open and believe the gate could have been the suspects' point of entry to the freeway.

CHP is investigating the series of incidents as assault with a deadly weapon and continues to seek possible suspects. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the CHP's Riverside Area Felony Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000.
