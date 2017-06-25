Eight people were injured Sunday night after an SUV crashed into a motel swimming pool in San Pedro.The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Gaffey Street, according to preliminary information from Los Angeles police.The driver was traveling westbound on 1st Street turning left on Gaffey when he lost control of his SUV. The Toyota busted through a brick wall and landed in the swimming pool at the Vagabond Inn.A total of eight patients were injured in the wreck, including one vehicle occupant who was transported to a nearby hospital. He was reported to be in stable condition.Officials said children between the ages of six and 10 were in the pool when the SUV crashed down into the swimming pool. They were not seriously hurt and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.Johnathan Zayas was working at a gas station across the street when he heard screeching tires, and ran to help."I ran over there and people were trying to lift the car...I took this guy out of the car, you know, try to unbuckle him...he was choking...and someone did CPR," he said.Police said they were investigating whether the driver, a man in his 20s, was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.