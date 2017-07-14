NEWS

VIDEO: Drivers get into dangerous road rage clash on 134 Fwy in Toluca Lake

A witness captured footage of a dangerous road rage incident on the 134 Freeway in Toluca Lake Friday morning. (KABC)

TOLUCA LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A witness captured footage of a dangerous road rage incident on the 134 Freeway in Toluca Lake Friday morning.

The witness told Eyewitness News the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. as he and a passenger were heading toward Glendale on the freeway.

In the video, a gray sedan and white SUV are seen speeding alongside one another when the white SUV suddenly cuts in front of the sedan and the driver slams on their brakes. There are a couple of instances where the SUV stays in front with the brakes continually being slammed as the sedan driver tries to get away.

During that confrontation, the SUV driver ends up almost going sideways on the freeway to block the sedan, causing nearby traffic to slow and people to blare their horns.

The drivers then proceed to speed off again and in the distance the sedan driver is seen exiting Pass Avenue in Burbank. While the driver is trying to exit the offramp, the SUV cuts in front of the vehicle again in an attempt to stop them.

The sedan driver flees from the SUV and exits the freeway. One of the witnesses filming the scene could be heard saying in Spanish that the police were nearby.

It was unclear what started the confrontation or if any arrests were made.
