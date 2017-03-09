DUI suspect arrested after car slams through wall at Downey library

A DUI suspect was arrested early Thursday morning after his car slammed into the Downey City Library, authorities said.No one was injured in the crash, which occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. at 11121 Brookshire Ave., the Downey Police Department said. The sedan crashed through a wall in reverse, leaving piles of books and shelves scattered on the floor.The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not publicly identified. Officers were seen examining his eyes with a flashlight and instructing him to walk in a straight line before he was taken into custody.The man had been arrested about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on a minor traffic warrant and released, according to police.