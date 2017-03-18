NEWS

DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home, injuring couple

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after slamming his SUV into a home in Fontana, injuring at least two people.

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after slamming his SUV into a home in Fontana, injuring an adult couple.

Fontana police said they responded to multiple calls about the crash, which happened about 3:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Alder Avenue, near Miller Avenue.

It appeared a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed through the north wall of the residence, which officials said is a bedroom where the injured parents and their children sleep.

Witnesses and officials said the father was partially trapped underneath the SUV but was soon rescued by San Bernardino County fire officials. The man and the woman were transported to a nearby hospital and were expected to be OK. Officials said their children were staying with family members and were not home at the time.

Police said the suspect in the Tahoe remained at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of DUI. His identity was not released.
Related Topics:
newscar into buildingDUIdui crasharrestcar crashFontanaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wrongly-imprisoned man released from LA jail after more than 3 decades
Hunt underway for former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping 15-year-old student
Some conservatives line up behind health care plan for vote next week
Pedestrian fatally struck on 405 Freeway in North Hills
More News
Top Stories
Man killed at Paris airport trying to grab soldier's rifle
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
Pedestrian fatally struck on 405 Freeway in North Hills
VIDEO: Santa Ana hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist
Carmakers now offering more SUVs as hybrids
Video shows Orange suspect reach behind back before police shooting
Show More
New device in Long Beach helps paralyzed veteran walk
Teacher who cut throat in OC court gets 46 years to life for sexual assault
UCLA advances in NCAA tourney with 97-80 win over Kent State
IE shooting spree: Multiple investigations led to suspect
Man found not guilty in IE shooting that left veteran paralyzed
More News
Top Video
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
Teacher who cut throat in OC court gets 46 years to life for sexual assault
Video shows Orange suspect reach behind back before police shooting
Carmakers now offering more SUVs as hybrids
More Video