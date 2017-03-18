DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home, injuring couple

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after slamming his SUV into a home in Fontana, injuring an adult couple.Fontana police said they responded to multiple calls about the crash, which happened about 3:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Alder Avenue, near Miller Avenue.It appeared a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed through the north wall of the residence, which officials said is a bedroom where the injured parents and their children sleep.Witnesses and officials said the father was partially trapped underneath the SUV but was soon rescued by San Bernardino County fire officials. The man and the woman were transported to a nearby hospital and were expected to be OK. Officials said their children were staying with family members and were not home at the time.Police said the suspect in the Tahoe remained at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of DUI. His identity was not released.