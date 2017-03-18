DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home; 2 hurt

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after slamming his SUV into a home in Fontana, injuring at least two people.Fontana police said they responded to multiple calls about the crash, which happened about 3:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Alder Avenue, near Miller Avenue.It appeared a Chevrolet Suburban crashed through the north wall of the residence, where two people were hurt inside, police said. One person was partially trapped but soon rescued by San Bernardino County fire officials, according to Fontana PD.Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police said the suspect in the Suburban remained at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of DUI. His identity was not released.