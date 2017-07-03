NEWS

Teen arrested after elderly man fatally shot in Pomona

Police arrested a 17-year-old teen after a homicide Monday morning of an elderly man in Pomona. (KABC)

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Police arrested a teen, 17, after a homicide Monday morning of an elderly in Pomona.

Pomona authorities received a call at 12:06 a.m. from 175 W. Second Ave saying a shooting occurred in the area, according to a department press release. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a man in his 70s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police think the 17-year-old called the police to report the shooting. The teenager reportedly lived with the older man in a three bedroom apartment with two other families.

Two other people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but they did not witness the incident.

Officials recovered a weapon at the scene. They are still investigating the motive of the shooting.
