Woman fatally struck by vehicle on PCH in Malibu; all lanes reopened after hourslong closure

(Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
An elderly pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, in a crash that prompted an hourslong closure of the southbound PCH, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 6:38 a.m. just north of Las Flores Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the female victim was hit.

The deceased woman was not immediately identified.

No arrest or citations were announced.

A SigAlert was cancelled and lanes were reopened just before 1:30 p.m., the CHP said on Twitter.
