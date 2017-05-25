Explosive fire erupts at Van Nuys strip mall

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Firefighters were battling an explosive strip mall fire in Van Nuys Thursday night.
WATCH LIVE: Fire crews battle stubborn flames at Van Nuys strip mall
The massive blaze was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Vanowen Street and Woodman Avenue
Large plumes of gray smoke were seen in the attic area of the strip mall before flames suddenly grew and became explosive. At one point, the building's roof collapsed.
Several firefighters were seen hosing down the stubborn fire as flames kept shooting upward.
It was unclear whether there were any injuries.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.