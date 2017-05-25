Explosive fire erupts at Van Nuys strip mall

Firefighters were battling an explosive strip mall fire in Van Nuys Thursday night.The massive blaze was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Vanowen Street and Woodman AvenueLarge plumes of gray smoke were seen in the attic area of the strip mall before flames suddenly grew and became explosive. At one point, the building's roof collapsed.Several firefighters were seen hosing down the stubborn fire as flames kept shooting upward.It was unclear whether there were any injuries.