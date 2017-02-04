2nd alarm fire Anaheim Blvd n of Vermont. Anaheim Blvd closed btwn Vermont and South St. @AnaheimFire @OCFA_PIO @GardenGroveFire pic.twitter.com/aNojo94n61 — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 4, 2017

UPDATE: Investigators on scene for cause and origin. Anaheim Blvd now open to traffic @AnaheimFire pic.twitter.com/M8gpSCG7gG — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 4, 2017

Investigators on Saturday were looking into the cause of a fire at a famed Anaheim restaurant.About 40 firefighters from several Orange County agencies battled the blaze at the Anaheim White House Restaurant in the 800 block of Anaheim Boulevard around 4 a.m. The intense flames took about 30 minutes to knock down, according to the Anaheim Fire Department.No one was injured but the damage was so extensive, crews had to stay and monitor hot spots for nearly three hoursAnaheim police were at the scene to help determine the cause and origin of the fire.Anaheim Boulevard was temporarily closed to traffic in both directions between Vermont Avenue and South Street but has reopened.The eatery is a family owned Italian restaurant that also donates many meals to local charities.