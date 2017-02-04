NEWS

Famed Anaheim White House Restaurant erupts in flames

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at the Anaheim White House Restaurant on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators on Saturday were looking into the cause of a fire at a famed Anaheim restaurant.

About 40 firefighters from several Orange County agencies battled the blaze at the Anaheim White House Restaurant in the 800 block of Anaheim Boulevard around 4 a.m. The intense flames took about 30 minutes to knock down, according to the Anaheim Fire Department.

No one was injured but the damage was so extensive, crews had to stay and monitor hot spots for nearly three hours


Anaheim police were at the scene to help determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Anaheim Boulevard was temporarily closed to traffic in both directions between Vermont Avenue and South Street but has reopened.


The eatery is a family owned Italian restaurant that also donates many meals to local charities.
