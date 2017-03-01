Family of Duarte shooting victim pleads for public's help

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) --Kirinda "Kirin" Morehead, his girlfriend and kids had just pulled up to their Duarte home on Feb. 18 when a white BMW with tinted windows stopped next to Morehead's pickup.
Someone inside opened fire, hitting Morehead 12 times and killing him in front of his family.
The suspect got away and now as his family is searching for answers, the county is offering a $10,000 reward for an arrest.
In addition, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Morehead's girlfriend and children as they cope with the tragedy.
Sydni Myrick-Causey, whose sister was the mother of two of Morehead's three children, said he was a churchgoer and a dedicated family man. The 39-year-old was also secretly planning to propose to his girlfriend, she said.
She said he could light up a room.
"This pain is unbearable," Myrick-Causey said. "The grief is unreal. No one should have to experience this. And I truly hope that in the end, whoever is responsible is brought to justice."
The family is hoping someone will come forward. They said Morehead had no gang ties and his family believes the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.
"He took a wonderful person from his kids, from my sister, from his parents, from his sister, nieces and nephews. They took a lot. And we won't rest until we know who did this."
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information to contact Sheriff's Detective Philip Guzman at (323) 890-5500 or Sergeant Eric Arias at (323) 890-5500.