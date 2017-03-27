NEWS

Family of woman who died in LAPD custody vow to continue fighting for answers

EMBED </>More News Videos

An emotional mother is still trying to understand how her daughter died in police custody on the 1-year anniversary of her death. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An emotional mother is still trying to understand how her daughter died in police custody on the 1-year anniversary of her death.

Wakiesha Wilson, 36, was arrested for punching a fellow patient at a downtown hospital. She was held at the Los Angeles Police Metropolitan Detention Center. Her family said they spoke to Wilson several times while she was in jail.

But Wilson never showed up for her scheduled court appearance days later. Her mother, not told about her daughter's death, was directed to contact the coroner's office.

"They didn't want to tell me. I called every day from the time I left the court building. I called every day and they lied to me," mother Lisa Hines said.

The coroner's office determined Wilson committed suicide in her cell. A 10-month investigation by the Police Commission concluded officers did not use force against her. But the family claims there is 20 minutes of missing video that could shed light on what happened.

"After a whole year, we have not seen the video. They won't answer our questions," aunt Sheila Brim said.

Surrounded by supporters from the community and Black Lives Matter during a rally and march Monday, Wilson's family vowed to continue their fight for answers.

The chairman of OneUnited Bank in Los Angeles announced a $10,000 scholarship fund for the son of Wilson that will be used for his education.

"Today is not the only day we're going to stand up for justice. We're going to walk the streets of the communities. We're going to be at the Police Commission every Tuesday - we're going to be there," Brim said.

Congresswoman Karen Bass plans to introduce a bill at the end of the week called Wakiesha's Law that would require police to immediately notify family members whenever there is an in-custody death.
Related Topics:
newslapdlos angeles police departmentdeath in custodyrallyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Japan avalanche kills young mountaineers, instructor
47 suffer possible food poisoning at Yucaipa camp
House intel chair won't step aside in Russia investigation
Trump tweets Russia probe 'hoax,' rails against Clintons
More News
Top Stories
Winds knock out power to 13,000 in LA
Pasadena residents call for better protections for immigrants
Family mourns loss of teen killed in suspected OC gang shooting
FCC warns about the one word you shouldn't say to robocallers
47 suffer possible food poisoning at Yucaipa camp
Metro studying change in carpool lanes to 3 occupants
Homemade slime gives girl 3rd-degree burns
Show More
NFL owners approve Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Motive unclear after suspect in fatal shooting of Pomona boy arrested
Parents protest building of gas station near Pomona school
SoCal groups working to get air bags repaired amid Takata recall
Cryotherapy helps cool down inflammatory challenges
More News
Top Video
Family mourns loss of teen killed in suspected OC gang shooting
Pasadena residents call for better protections for immigrants
FCC warns about the one word you shouldn't say to robocallers
47 suffer possible food poisoning at Yucaipa camp
More Video