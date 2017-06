Police said a fatal officer-involved shooting has occurred in the 1400 block of Broadway in Burbank.South Pasadena police officers were at the home in Burbank serving a search warrant when something went wrong, according to Sgt. Cindy Guillen of the Burbank Police Department. She said police shot and killed one person in the home.According to authorities, the officers are OK.DEVELOPING: We will update the story when we get more information.