Father, son killed in Port Hueneme apartment fire

A father and his young son were killed in a fire the erupted in a small apartment complex in Port Hueneme early Friday morning.Authorities responded to the 3-alarm fire around 4:45 a.m. in the 200 block of East C Street. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.The mother and her daughter were able to escape from the fire, but the father and son somehow became trapped.It was also unclear if there were any injuries or how much damage the eight-unit building sustained.The cause of the blaze was under investigation.