NEWS

FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 Chicago producer

EMBED </>More News Videos

More than one person may have been involved in murder of Anne Swaney, executive producer of online operations at ABC7, an FBI official said. (WLS)

By Barb Markoff and Chuck Goudie
BELMOPAN, Belize --
More than one person may be involved in the murder of Anne Swaney, executive producer of digital operations at our sister station, ABC7 Chicago, an FBI official said.

"We believe that people, the public in Belize, may have information about the suspect or suspects that committed this crime," FBI Special Agent Paul Clark told ABC7 Chicago's investigative team on Wednesday.

Swaney was killed a year ago while vacationing in Belize. At the U.S. Embassy in Belmopan, the capital of Belize, there is optimism that Swaney's murder can be solved even after a year.


Swaney disappeared Jan. 14, 2016 from a yoga deck near the Mopan River in western Belize. The next day, her body was found in the water. She died of strangulation, an autopsy determined.

The Belize National Police are in charge of the investigation.

The FBI bureau in Miami has offered manpower, crime lab assistance and expertise, Clark said.

"Over the past year, we've been actively involved with them every step of the way and they've been welcoming to that and they hope, just as much as we do, that we can catch these subject or subjects," Clark said. "BNP want to find this person or persons just as much as we do."

This week, the FBI also offered a $10,000 reward for information about Swaney's murder. They have established a phone number in Belize for tips and information because federal authorities believe someone in-country knows about the case.

"The only witness that we have is a Guatemalan national, he was in the area. However, due to insufficient evidence he was only charged with immigration offenses and he was allowed to go back home," said Raphael Martinez, of the Belize National Police.

The Guatemalan national, identified as 24-year old Victor Menjivar, was re-questioned by Belizean police and FBI. Menjivar had been fishing in the river where Swaney's body was found.

At the Belize police headquarters on Wednesday, officials sent condolences to Swaney's friends and family.

"We want to reassure the family, as well, that we are doing everything in our power to bring closure to this case," Martinez said. "I'm hopeful that we will solve it, it's very important to this country."

Police said no one has been ruled out a suspect, but Belize police admit there is no evidence that anyone at the resort where Swaney was staying was involved in her murder.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationtouristu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Tourist killed in Belize, identified as ABC7 Chicago employee
NEWS
Trump Says He'll Give Christian Refugees Priority
President Trump Signs Executive Orders at Pentagon
President Trump's Executive Orders on Immigration Explained
US, Russian Officials: Trump and Putin to Speak by Phone on Saturday
More News
Top Stories
Trump signs 'new vetting measures' to guard against terror
Court papers reveal turbulent lives of slain Bell Gardens mayor, wife
Video captures violent crash involving school bus in South LA
$72M SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Hesperia
Strong winds sweeping across Southern California
Covina police K-9 recovering from pit bull attack
British PM says Trump reaffirmed NATO commitment
Show More
Watch 'Beauty and the Beast' motion character posters
7 first-time nominees vie for acting Oscars
2 men stabbed to death in Chinatown; suspect at large
PHOTOS: March for Life
Woman struck, killed in Compton crash
More News
Top Video
Court papers reveal turbulent lives of slain Bell Gardens mayor, wife
Video captures violent crash involving school bus in South LA
Strong winds sweeping across Southern California
British PM says Trump reaffirmed NATO commitment
More Video