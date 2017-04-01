NEWS

Fiancé arrested after shooting at woman's attempted abductors outside Texas home

Man charged after firing gunshots to stop fiancee's kidnapping.

SPRING, Texas --
Two masked men tried to abduct a woman outside her home in a Houston-area subdivision Friday, but Montgomery County deputies ended up arresting the woman's fiancé who came to her rescue.

Her fiancé, Jeremiah Morin, ran outside shooting at the men as they ran away from the Legends Trace subdivision in the city of Spring.

The victim gave KTRK-TV surveillance video showing the masked men attacking her. She also provided images that she said shows the masked men were armed with guns.

Joe Nichols, who lives nearby, said he saw the men run up and grab his neighbor shortly before noon.

"It was strange. Just out of the blue attack on her," he said. "This was a gunfight at the O.K. Corral stuff. There were 10 to 12 shots fired."

Much to the confusion of neighbors and the victim, deputies arrested Morin, saying he was affiliated with a gang and charging him with deadly conduct with a firearm. They alleged that he shot recklessly into the neighborhood while aiming for the attackers.

"During the entire investigation, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit were met with resistance and a lack of cooperation from the victim and Morin as to the motive and details surrounding the attack," the agency said in a statement.

The news release also said Morin was known to be affiliated with a gang.

"She's very lucky that he came out and had a pistol and he was able to defend her," Nichols said.

Morin's fiancée denied that he was involved with a gang and said she was outraged that he was arrested while the masked men got away.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized two guns from Morin's home. Morin's fiancé said he hoped the surveillance video would clear his name.
