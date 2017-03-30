EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1825873" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All northbound lanes were closed on the 15 Freeway in Apple Valley on Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a big rig and other vehicles, authorities said.

Working a TC with multiple vehs of fire NB 15 North of N Stoddard. Fwy closed. https://t.co/7pYh7LHjtq — Apple Valley FPD (@AVFPD) March 30, 2017

All northbound lanes were closed for hours on the 15 Freeway in Apple Valley on Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a big rig and other vehicles, authorities said.The collision, which left the semitrailer fully engulfed in flames, was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Dale Evans Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.No one was injured in the crash, and alcohol and drugs were not considered to be a factor in the collision, CHP officials said.The agency issued a SigAlert at 4:52 a.m. on the 15 Freeway, a major artery between the Southland and Las Vegas.The closure was expected to last until at least 8:30 a.m., Caltrans said. Meanwhile, northbound traffic was being diverted at Highway 395 and back to the 15 Freeway via Highway 58.The cause of the incident was under investigation.