Fiery multi-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down NB 15 Freeway in Apple Valley

All northbound lanes were closed on the 15 Freeway in Apple Valley on Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a big rig and other vehicles, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
All northbound lanes were closed for hours on the 15 Freeway in Apple Valley on Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a big rig and other vehicles, authorities said.

The collision, which left the semitrailer fully engulfed in flames, was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at Dale Evans Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No one was injured in the crash, and alcohol and drugs were not considered to be a factor in the collision, CHP officials said.

The agency issued a SigAlert at 4:52 a.m. on the 15 Freeway, a major artery between the Southland and Las Vegas.

All northbound lanes were closed on the 15 Freeway in Apple Valley on Thursday morning after a fiery crash involving a big rig and other vehicles, authorities said.


The closure was expected to last until at least 8:30 a.m., Caltrans said. Meanwhile, northbound traffic was being diverted at Highway 395 and back to the 15 Freeway via Highway 58.

The cause of the incident was under investigation.

