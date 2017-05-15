NEWS

Fight ensues after burglar breaks into officer's home in Stevenson Ranch

EMBED </>More Videos

A fight ensued after a burglar broke into an officer's home in Stevenson Ranch, according to officials.

By ABC7.com staff
STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. (KABC) --
A burglar broke into the wrong home in Stevenson Ranch on Monday as authorities said it belonged to a law enforcement officer.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the man broke into the house near Gale Drive and Huston Street at about 5 a.m. while the officer was home.

Deputies said a fight ensued between the officer and the burglar. The suspect fled the home and authorities set up a perimeter in the area.

The burglar was caught and taken into custody, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities said the suspect dropped some of the stolen items once he ran off.

Officials said the officer was OK, but there was no word on the suspect's condition.

The agency the officer works for has not been revealed, but officials said he did not work for the sheriff's department.
Related Topics:
newsburglaryfighttheftlos angeles county sheriff's departmentoff-duty officerStevenson RanchLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hill reacts to report that Trump shared intel
2 dead after Learjet crashes near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey
White House denies report Trump shared intel with Russia
Car dangles precariously over side of freeway in Corona
More News
Top Stories
Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase
Van Nuys bank evacuated, 1 arrested after car theft suspects flee into building
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
8 minors injured after 2 cars smash into building in Inglewood
Arrest made in Huntington Beach cold-case double murder
White House denies report Trump shared highly classified info with Russians
2 suspects injured in officer-involved shooting in South LA
Show More
Bear to be euthanized after being struck by car in La Verne
Quake with preliminary magnitude 3.6 hits Big Bear City area
Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigators work to find culprits
Car dangles precariously over side of freeway in Corona
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
More News
Top Video
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase
VIDEO: Funnel cloud forms over Fontana
VIDEO: Toddler's trick shot snuffs out candle
More Video