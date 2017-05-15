Fight ensues after burglar breaks into officer's home in Stevenson Ranch

A burglar broke into the wrong home in Stevenson Ranch on Monday as authorities said it belonged to a law enforcement officer.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the man broke into the house near Gale Drive and Huston Street at about 5 a.m. while the officer was home.Deputies said a fight ensued between the officer and the burglar. The suspect fled the home and authorities set up a perimeter in the area.The burglar was caught and taken into custody, according to the sheriff's department.Authorities said the suspect dropped some of the stolen items once he ran off.Officials said the officer was OK, but there was no word on the suspect's condition.The agency the officer works for has not been revealed, but officials said he did not work for the sheriff's department.