NEWS

Fire erupts after truck plows into office building in Ventura; 1 hospitalized

A pickup truck is seen inside an office building in Ventura after a crash on Friday, March 17, 2017. (Ventura City Fire Department)

By and ABC7.com staff
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
A fire broke out early Friday morning after a pickup truck plowed into a two-story office a building in Ventura, authorities said.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene, near the intersection of Walker Street and Moon Drive, and battled flames that had made their way from the first floor to the roof, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

An injured man who had been inside the truck was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. Emergency responders were unable to locate the vehicle's other two occupants, who may have fled the scene, fire officials said.

The blaze was brought under control within 23 minutes of the firefighters' arrival and was extinguished one hour later, officials said.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsVenturaVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Ventura
NEWS
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
11-year-old boy sought after going missing in Pomona
EMT dead after being run over by own stolen ambulance in New York
Beach Boys' Mike Love recalls meeting Charles Manson through bandmate Dennis Wilson
More News
Top Stories
11-year-old boy sought after going missing in Pomona
Meals on Wheels helps millions in LA; faces large federal budget cut
Family of Riverside mom who allegedly abandoned child speaks out
Undocumented immigrants missing appointments out of fear, doctors say
Border agents find 4 people stuffed in trunk of car trying to enter U.S.
Homeless encampment near Angel Stadium raises security concerns
New York EMT run over, killed by own stolen ambulance
Show More
Body of 2-year-old found after car crash in Hesperia aqueduct
Hesperia suspect linked to shootings in Rialto, Highland, source says
Wrongly-imprisoned man released from LA jail after more than 3 decades
Cool Kid Maria Stewart volunteers to help children with disabilities
'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride turns 50 at Disneyland
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos