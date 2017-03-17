A fire broke out early Friday morning after a pickup truck plowed into a two-story office a building in Ventura, authorities said.Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene, near the intersection of Walker Street and Moon Drive, and battled flames that had made their way from the first floor to the roof, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.An injured man who had been inside the truck was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. Emergency responders were unable to locate the vehicle's other two occupants, who may have fled the scene, fire officials said.The blaze was brought under control within 23 minutes of the firefighters' arrival and was extinguished one hour later, officials said.No firefighters were injured.The cause of the crash was under investigation.